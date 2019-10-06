Green Bay Packers 34-24 Dallas Cowboys: Aaron Jones ties franchise record with four TDs

8:31 Highlights of the Green Bay Packers' visit to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the NFL. Highlights of the Green Bay Packers' visit to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the NFL.

Aaron Jones tied a franchise record with four touchdown runs, as the Green Bay Packers held off a furious comeback to beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-24 on Sunday.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had starred as the Packers won on their three previous visits to AT&T Stadium, but it was the team's other Aaron that carried the load this time.

Jones had 19 carries for 107 yards and added team-leading seven receptions for 75 yards as the Packers (4-1) won without star receiver Davante Adams, inflicting a second-straight loss on the Cowboys (3-2).

Jones became the fourth Packer to rush for four touchdowns in a game, joining Dorsey Levens, Terdell Middleton and Hall of Famer Jim Taylor, who accomplished the feat three times.

Aaron Jones celebrates his fourth touchdown in Green Bay's road win over Dallas

Jones' fourth score gave Green Bay a 31-3 lead with 3:30 left in the third quarter, but the Cowboys threatened a sensational late comeback thereafter.

Dak Prescott threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Michael Gallup and a 53-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper, with the latter cutting the margin to 34-24 with 7:46 remaining in the game.

Dallas pushed into the red zone on their next possession, with time running down, but kicker Brett Maher missed a 33-yard field goal wide right that had he made would have set-up an onside kick attempt in a one-score game.

Green Bay Packers 34-24 Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Passing: Aaron Rodgers - 22/34, 238 yards

Rushing: Aaron Jones - 107 yards, 4 TDs

Receiving: Aaron Jones - 7 rec, 75 yards Dallas Cowboys Passing: Dak Prescott - 27/44, 463 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs

Rushing: Ezekiel Elliott - 62 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Amari Cooper - 11 rec, 226 yards, 1 TD

Prescott threw for 463 yards with two touchdowns, but had three costly interceptions - two coming in the first half as a sloppy Dallas team were held scoreless despite multiple trips into Green Bay territory.

With the Cowboys moving into scoring position on the opening drive, Prescott's pass intended for Amari Cooper was dropped and intercepted by Jaire Alexander to set up the Packers' first touchdown.

Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith both had third-down sacks, and reserve defensive back Chandon Sullivan added an interception as Green Bay seized control.

Cooper finished with 11 receptions for 226 yards and touchdown, while running back Ezekiel Elliott added 62 rushing yards and a score as the Cowboys fought their way back, but ultimately the deficit was too great to overcome.

Rodgers threw for 238 yards for the Packers, with no touchdowns and no interceptions.