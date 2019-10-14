Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers: Lions aim to keep pace with Packers in NFC North

Aaron Rodgers has had great success against the Lions in recent meetings

The battle for the NFC North heats up when the Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event. Here is what to expect...

Seasons so far

Detroit (2-1-1) are coming off an early bye and have only been beaten by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs - in a 34-30 thriller in Week Four.

Before that game, the Lions kicked off their season with a tie in Arizona, beat the Chargers at home and surprised the Eagles in Philadelphia. They remain one of only five teams in the NFC who are yet to reach two losses but are the only NFC North team that has not had a division game yet.

The Lions shocked the Eagles with a win in Philadelphia

The Packers (4-1) stand alone at the top of the North, and opened the season with two division wins - at the Bears and at home to the Vikings.

Their one blemish came on a Thursday night when they were beaten at home by the unfavoured Philadelphia Eagles in Week Four, and their other two wins came against the Broncos in Lambeau and over the Cowboys in Dallas last week.

Players to watch

Kenny Golladay has four touchdowns so far this season

Lions QB Matthew Stafford is having a great season. His quarterback rating is at a career-high mark (102.6) and he has thrown nine touchdowns to just two picks. Plus, the last time he took his team into Lambeau - in Week 17 last season, the Lions blew out the Packers 31-0. He won't be intimidated.

We thought running back Kerryon Johnson would be heavily featured for Detroit, but he's only managed 62.8 yards per game on the ground and two total TDs all season. Instead, the Lions have had plenty of success through the air - both Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay have over 240 receiving yards. Jones has averaged 15.4 yards per catch, while Golladay has four scores in four games.

Lions cornerback Darius Slay is questionable but expected to start, and he is a ball-hawk in the secondary. He could make life difficult for Packers' passing game.

8:31 Watch highlights of Aaron Jones' four-touchdown day as the Packers beat the Cowboys in Dallas Watch highlights of Aaron Jones' four-touchdown day as the Packers beat the Cowboys in Dallas

Aaron Rodgers has been fantastic against the Lions in 18 career starts. He has a 13-5 record and a 109.0 passer rating, the highest of any quarterback with at least five starts against Detroit since 1950. The 35-year-old has had a relatively quiet start to the season by his standards - just six touchdowns (and one pick) - but he has been efficient. He's capable of lighting up the Lions at any time.

Rodgers is without his top target, Davante Adams, so last week, it was all running back Aaron Jones - both in the passing and the rushing game. Jones was the leading receiver - with seven catches for 75 yards, and he scored four touchdowns on the ground, gaining 107 yards on 19 carries. It could be all Jones again this week.

Defensively, the Packers started strong and have regressed, but are getting strong contributions from all over. Blake Martinez is second in the league in tackles (55), Preston Smith (5.5 sacks) and Za'Darius Smith (5.0) are bringing the heat on the pass rush, and they have playmakers in the secondary. However, rookie Darnell Savage will be missed - he is out for this one.

Key stats