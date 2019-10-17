Inside The Huddle podcast: London games, Jalen Ramsey trade and the referees

Neil Reynolds is back for another episode of Inside the Huddle, this time joined by Hall of Fame nominee Takeo Spikes and Super Bowl 46 winner Will Blackmon.

Neil, Takeo and Will give their thoughts on the NFL's takeover of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jalen Ramsey forcing his way out of Jacksonville, the refereeing problems in the league and possible solutions, as well as surging and slumping teams around the league.

They also build up to Week Seven's slate of games.