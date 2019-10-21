Dallas Cowboys 37-10 Philadelphia Eagles: Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott star in victory

6:45 Highlights of the Philadelphia Eagles' trip to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 of the NFL Highlights of the Philadelphia Eagles' trip to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 of the NFL

Dak Prescott set a franchise record and Ezekiel Elliott rushed for more than 100 yards as Dallas Cowboys returned to winning ways with a 37-10 divisional win over Philadelphia.

After a blistering start to the season which saw them win their opening three games, the Cowboys had slumped to three straight defeats but ahead of their bye week, they were back to their very best against their NFC East rivals.

A dominant display saw them run up 189 yards of rushing offence with three touchdowns, against an Eagles team that had come into the game as the league's second-ranked rushing defense.

Amari Cooper added 106 more through the air as the Cowboys assumed an element of control in the division and moved back to the top of the standings.

Prescott's eight-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium was his 21st for the Cowboys and put the seal on a dominant victory, while for good measure it saw him register the most TDs by a Dallas signal-caller in franchise history, overtaking Roger Staubach's mark (20).

Philadelphia never recovered from a couple of early fumbles that left them on the back foot and underlined the inconsistency that has underlined their season. It's now back-to-back defeats for the Eagles after they had looked to have turned a corner with successive victories.

Elliott was at his marauding best as he ran over Eagles' safety Malcolm Jenkins on his way to 111 yards and a touchdown which came in a first half that had the Cowboys 27-7 in front.

Completing a perfect evening for the Cowboys, Brett Maher kicked a 63-yard field goal that makes him the only kicker in NFL history with multiple field goals of at least 62 yards. After kicking his first from 62 against the Eagles last season, he added a 62-yarder against the New York Jets in Week Five

It was a tough day for Eagles QB Carson Wentz, who threw an interception and had two of Philadelphia's three lost fumbles, while Dallas Goedert got Philadelphia's only touchdown of the night

Goedert fumbled on a hit from Jaylon Smith at the end of an eight-yard catch on the opening possession, allowing Maliek Collins to recover at the Philadelphia 45. Five plays later, Tavon Austin grabbed the opening score of the game.

On the Eagles' next position, Wentz fumbled on the sack by DeMarcus Lawrence, and Antwaun Woods recovered. Elliott ran over Jenkins on the next play on what was ruled a 14-yard score before replays showed his knee down at the one-yard line. Elliott scored on the next play.

The Cowboys answered the only touchdown from Eagles - Wentz's 28-yard pass to Goedert - when Prescott faked a handoff to Elliott and threw to wide-open Blake Jarwin in the end zone for a 21-7 lead.

With the damage done, the teams traded field goals in a low-key second half where Prescott was able to claim the headlines with his record-breaking moment in the final quarter.

Cowboys - After a return to winning ways, the Cowboys head into their bye week with an extended chance to reset before they take on another NFC East rivals, the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week Nine

Eagles - Philadelphia are back on the road when they take on a Buffalo team (5-1) that has recorded its best start to a season since 2008, while in Week Nine the Chicago Bears are the visitors to Lincoln Financial Field.

