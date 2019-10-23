Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to make surprise return after dislocated kneecap

Patrick Mahomes is back in training less than a week after suffering a knee injury

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has revealed quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take part in practice less than a week after suffering a dislocated kneecap.

Reid said Mahomes would return on Wednesday to throw the ball, and "do a few things and see how he does".

The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player sustaining a dislocated right kneecap in the Chiefs' 30-6 victory over the Denver Broncos six days ago.

"Patrick will go do a few things and see how he does," Reid said. "We evaluate him everyday that he's out there. In the meantime, Matt (Moore) will take the reps with Patrick."

Reid, who has refused to provide a timetable for Mahomes' return, did not rule him out for Sunday night's home game against the Green Bay Packers (6-1), live on Sky Sports.

Mahomes has completed 157 of 241 passes for 2,180 yards with 15 touchdowns and one interception in seven games this season with the Chiefs (5-2).

His passing yardage total leads the NFL while his touchdown passes are tied with Seattle's Russell Wilson and Atlanta's Matt Ryan.