New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold misses practice after having toenail removed

Sam Darnold is expected to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold did not take part in practice on Wednesday after having his toenail removed.

Head coach Adam Gase had expressed confidence before practice that the quarterback would be able to do individual and seven-on-seven drills with the team, but he was ultimately deemed a non-participant.

Darnold had his foot stepped on during Monday's loss to the New England Patriots and had the procedure performed on Tuesday.

He is wearing a shoe that is specially designed to protect the injured area.

Darnold was selected third overall by New York Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft

Darnold missed three games earlier this season after contracting mononucleosis, but he is not expected to miss this Sunday's game at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The No 3 overall draft pick out of USC last year, Darnold struggled in the Jets' 33-0 loss to the Patriots. He completed 11 of 32 passes for 86 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions while losing a fumble.

4:53 Highlights from the Patriots' visit to the Jets at the MetLife Stadium on Week Seven of the NFL season Highlights from the Patriots' visit to the Jets at the MetLife Stadium on Week Seven of the NFL season

Darnold is 62-of-105 passing for 599 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions on the season.

The Jets (1-5) visit the Jaguars (3-4) on Sunday 27 October.