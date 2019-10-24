Inside The Huddle podcast: Moving teams, trades we'd like to see and the lost art of tackling

Neil Reynolds, Takeo Spikes, Will Blackmon and Jeff Reinebold delve into the world of moving teams in the NFL. Hear from two 10-plus-year NFL veterans about moving your family across America in order to keep chasing the NFL dream.

DOWNLOAD HERE

The guys also break down the lost art of tackling as well as talking about the hardest people in the NFL (past and present) to tackle. And of course, they'll look ahead to the Week Eight slate of games.