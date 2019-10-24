Tom Brady unsure about New England Patriots future

Tom Brady is in the final year of his contract in New England

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has publicly acknowledged for the first time he is uncertain about his future as he enters the final year of his contract.

"One day I'll wake up and feel like that will be enough. When that day comes, that day comes. I don't know if it will be after this year. I don't know if it will be five years from now," Brady said during an interview with WEEI's The Greg Hill Show.

Brady's comments come on the heels of a reminder from ESPN's Adam Schefter that the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player's contract will expire after the 2019 season and that his house in Massachusetts is up for sale.

Live NFL Redzone Live on

Brady underlined on Wednesday that nothing is certain about his future.

"I think that's the great part for me - I don't know. I think that's been a unique situation that I've been in," said Brady, who is in his 20th NFL season, all in New England.

"I think, when you commit to a team for a certain amount of years, you kinda feel like (there is) the responsibility to always fulfil the contract.

Brady has led the Patriots to 6-0 this season

"For me, it's been good because I am just taking it day by day and I am enjoying what I have. I don't know what the future holds and the great part is for me, football at this point is all borrowed time.

"I never expected to play 20 years and I am playing on a great team and it's just been an incredible 20 years of my life. To play for Mr. Kraft, and Jonathan and the Kraft family and for Coach Belichick and to have so much success is a dream come true."