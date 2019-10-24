Drew Brees hoping to make New Orleans Saints return against Arizona Cardinals

Drew Brees returned to practice on Wednesday

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is planning to make his return from injury in Sunday's match against the Arizona Cardinals.

Brees underwent surgery on his right thumb after getting injured against the Los Angeles Rams in September.

But after a month out, the 40-year-old quarter-back returned to practice on Wednesday, throwing with his surgically repaired thumb.

Asked if he was hoping to play this week against the visiting Arizona Cardinals, Brees told reporters, "That's the plan."

However, Saints head coach Sean Payton was less definitive, suggesting he would be making a late call on Brees' fitness. He said that Brees will start "if he's ready to play".

Brees has not played since September 15, when he sustained an injury to the thumb on his throwing hand in a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Teddy Bridgewater has stepped up for the Saints in Brees' absence

The NFL's all-time leader in passing yards underwent surgery on the thumb and initially faced a 6-to-8 week recovery, but said that he thought he could return sooner than expected.

His replacement, Teddy Bridgewater, has led the Saints to a 5-0 record as their starter, completing 132 of 195 passes for 1,370 yards, throwing nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

Brees went 35-of-48 passing for 408 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in two games before the injury.

Meanwhile, running back Alvin Kamara remained absent at Wednesday's practice due to ankle and knee injuries that kept him out of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

The Saints released running back Zach Zenner - signed last week for depth - on Tuesday, creating hope Kamara could be near a return.

Also missing practice were tight end Jared Cook and wideout Tre'Quan Smith, both with ankle issues.