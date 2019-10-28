Deshaun Watson gets kicked in face before touchdown strike for Texans

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson makes eye-catching throws in the NFL every week, but he doesn't normally do so after getting a boot to the eye!

That's exactly what happened when Watson threw the game-winning touchdown to Darren Fells in the fourth quarter of the Texans' 27-24 win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Watson, incredibly, was able to spin out of what looked to be a certain sack - getting an accidental boot to the face in doing so - but still managed to deliver the perfect pass to Fells in the endzone.

Watson even had time to quickly adjust his helmet after the blow to the face and before his nine-yard scoring strike to tight end Fells.

