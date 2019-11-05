NFL midseason awards vote: Who is the MVP? Which rookies are standing out?

Russell Wilson is having a fantastic campaign and is the MVP favourite

The NFL season is past its midway point. Which players have stood out so far this year?

After the conclusion of Week Nine, every team has now played at least eight games.

The 8-0 San Francisco 49ers retained their undefeated status as New England fell to the Ravens, while Cincinnati remain the NFL's only winless team after Miami claimed their first victory on Sunday.

As we are past halfway in the season, we wanted to know YOUR picks for this year's individual awards based on the action so far.

Which player is most worthy of being named MVP? Which coach has achieved the most with their team? Just how far ahead of everyone else is Nick Bosa in the Defensive Rookie of the Year vote?

Make your picks on all the awards below...

Most Valuable Player

Lamar Jackson helped the Ravens hand New England their first defeat with an all-round performance in Week Nine

Offensive Player of the Year

Christian McCaffrey is having a special season for the Panthers

Defensive Player of the Year

Stephon Gilmore stood out as the Patriots dominated in the first half of the season

Coach of the Year

After finishing as the second-worst team in the league last season, Kyle Shanahan's 49ers are the best so far this year

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Josh Jacobs has already set Oakland's rookie rushing record

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Nick Bosa has been a standout for San Francisco

Comeback Player of the Year

Cooper Kupp tore his ACL last season but has bounced back in a big way

