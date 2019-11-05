NFL midseason awards vote: Who is the MVP? Which rookies are standing out?
The NFL season is past its midway point. Which players have stood out so far this year?
After the conclusion of Week Nine, every team has now played at least eight games.
The 8-0 San Francisco 49ers retained their undefeated status as New England fell to the Ravens, while Cincinnati remain the NFL's only winless team after Miami claimed their first victory on Sunday.
As we are past halfway in the season, we wanted to know YOUR picks for this year's individual awards based on the action so far.
Which player is most worthy of being named MVP? Which coach has achieved the most with their team? Just how far ahead of everyone else is Nick Bosa in the Defensive Rookie of the Year vote?
Make your picks on all the awards below...
Most Valuable Player
Offensive Player of the Year
Defensive Player of the Year
Coach of the Year
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Defensive Rookie of the Year
Comeback Player of the Year
