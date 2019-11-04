Undefeated 49ers hosting 7-2 Seahawks headlines NFL Week 10 on Sky Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers remain the NFL's only undefeated team at Week 10

First up, the Los Angeles Chargers (4-5), coming off a dominant and surprising win over the Green Bay Packers, face AFC West rivals the Oakland Raiders (4-4) who also saw off an NFC North opponent last week in the Detroit Lions. Which of these teams will win to keep close to the Kansas City Chiefs in a strong division?

At 6pm on Sunday, expect to see plenty of scoring as two of the bottom four scoring defenses square off. 2019 No 1 overall pick Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (3-5-1) head to Tampa Bay to face 2015 No 1 overall pick Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers (2-6), with both teams needing to show some consistency under first-year head coaches.

Later on Sunday at 9.05pm, we feature a huge game in the NFC playoff hunt. After their road flop against the Chargers, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) return home to host the Carolina Panthers (5-3).

We then join our friends at NBC for Sunday Night Football as the Minnesota Vikings (6-3) look to get back on track - after dropping their first game in five in Week Nine - when they visit the Dallas Cowboys (4-3). The Cowboys visit the Giants tonight on Monday Night Football and will want to separate themselves from the Eagles in the NFC East with two wins.

Week 10 concludes with the headliner. MVP favourite Russell Wilson takes the Seattle Seahawks (7-2) into San Francisco to face the 49ers (8-0) as the hosts look to stay as the NFL's only remaining undefeated team. How will they perform in the second half of their season after being perfect in the first?

