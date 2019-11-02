Josh Gordon claimed by Seattle Seahawks after New England Patriots release

Josh Gordon is heading to the Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have claimed wide receiver Josh Gordon after he was placed on waivers by the New England Patriots.

Gordon was released from injured reserve by the Patriots on Thursday, having been out of action since October 10 when he suffered a knee injury against the New York Giants while attempting to make a tackle.

The 28-year-old will not be available for Seattle's week nine date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and head coach Pete Carroll said the coaching staff wanted to "take a look" at Gordon before deciding when he might be integrated into their receiving corps.

Carroll admitted he was shocked to land Gordon with the Seahawks only 28th out of the league's other 31 teams in the waiver order.

Gordon had 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown before going down with a knee injury last month

"He's done a lot of good stuff, made a lot of good plays and all that, so we'll find out more next week," Carroll said. "He won't have anything to do with this game.

"I don't know physically how he's doing right now other than that he's OK, is what we've heard.

"He's a big-play guy. He's been able to really stretch the field, and those I know that have worked with him and coached him, they rave about his talent and playmaking ability."

Gordon was welcomed on social media by a number of his new team-mates, including quarterback Russell Wilson, who has been forced to rely on Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf since key target Will Dissly went down with a likely season-ending Achilles injury last month.