Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson spins his way in for 47-yard touchdown run

0:45 Quarterback Lamar Jackson ran a play from Madden to take it the endzone in spectacular fashion Quarterback Lamar Jackson ran a play from Madden to take it the endzone in spectacular fashion

Baltimore Ravens second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to take the NFL by storm!

Jackson had another monster day as the Ravens routed the winless Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, throwing for 223 yards and three touchdowns as well as rushing for 65 more yards and a score.

That rushing touchdown was a 47-yard monster early in the third quarter, with the ever-elusive Jackson making a mockery of another defense with his legs, showing off an incredible spin move on his way into the endzone!

Click on the video at the top of the page to watch Jackson's incredible touchdown run!