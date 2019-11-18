Chicago Bears 7-17 Los Angeles Rams: Todd Gurley leads the way as Rams boost playoff hopes
Last Updated: 18/11/19 12:14pm
Todd Gurley rushed for 97 yards and one touchdown as the Los Angeles Rams dealt a blow to the Chicago Bears' playoff aspirations in a 17-7 victory.
The Rams moved to 6-4 to keep their own post-season hopes alive despite quarterback Jared Goff being limited to 173 passing yards and one interception.
Chicago meanwhile fell to 4-6 after seeing struggling quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throw for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception before being replaced by back-up Chase Daniel late in the fourth quarter due to a hip injury.
Greg Zuerlein's 38-yard field goal and Gurley's one-yard rushing score earned the Rams a 10-0 lead at half-time, with Bears kicker Eddy Piniero having missed two field goals of his own.
Tarik Cohen put the Bears on the board with a 14-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, only for Malcolm Brown to extend the Rams' lead with a five-yard run into the end zone in the fourth.
Click above to watch the highlights from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.