Chicago Bears 7-17 Los Angeles Rams: Todd Gurley leads the way as Rams boost playoff hopes

Todd Gurley rushed for 97 yards and one touchdown as the Los Angeles Rams dealt a blow to the Chicago Bears' playoff aspirations in a 17-7 victory.

The Rams moved to 6-4 to keep their own post-season hopes alive despite quarterback Jared Goff being limited to 173 passing yards and one interception.

Chicago meanwhile fell to 4-6 after seeing struggling quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throw for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception before being replaced by back-up Chase Daniel late in the fourth quarter due to a hip injury.

Greg Zuerlein's 38-yard field goal and Gurley's one-yard rushing score earned the Rams a 10-0 lead at half-time, with Bears kicker Eddy Piniero having missed two field goals of his own.

Tarik Cohen put the Bears on the board with a 14-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, only for Malcolm Brown to extend the Rams' lead with a five-yard run into the end zone in the fourth.

