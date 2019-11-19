Rob Gronkowski refuses to rule out NFL comeback

Rob Gronkowski retired in March after nine season with the Patriots

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has refused to rule out a return to the NFL.

The 30-year-old retired in March after nine seasons and three Superbowl wins with the Patriots but has now alerted fans to a possible comeback: "I wouldn't say 'never coming back'," Gronkowski told ESPN.

"I'm 30 years old. I'm young. I still stay fit, still watch the game whenever I can, still enjoy it. I'm feeling good, but you know, one year off could possibly be the case. Or maybe two years off.

"It's always an option in the back of my head. It's not like I'm not staying in shape and not doing anything. I'm never stressed over it."

Gronkowski was a devastating performer for the Patriots, a five-time Pro-Bowl selection, four-time First Team All-Pro and viewed by many as the best tight end in the sport's history.

The Patriots are currently 9-1 this season as they look to defend their Superbowl crown, but despite their continuing success Gronkowski believes they are missing one key component... himself!

"The defense is just tremendous, the way they're coming together with the veteran leadership they have there, and the skill set they have.

"With the offense, they're finding ways to make it work like they've always done, putting guys in the right situation to make plays. But man, they're missing some guy who is 6-6, 260 [pounds]. They're missing that guy, for sure."