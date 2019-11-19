Anything possible with Colin Kaepernick, says Jerry Rice

San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice believes “anything is possible” as Colin Kaepernick seeks a return to the NFL after a three-year absence.

Kaepernick held his own workout session on Saturday, changing the previously arranged venue which would have been seen by 25 teams - only eight attended at the new location.

Rice, a 13-time Pro Bowler, says he is pleased for Kaepernick but believes his decision to change the venue was a strange one.

"Anything is possible but it's a little weird how all that unfolded - to change venue at the last second," he said.

"But he threw the ball, I think he had a pretty good showing and hopefully he can get back in the league."

Jerry Rice still holds the record for most NFL touchdowns (208)

Kaepernick's former team, the 49ers, have been in excellent form this season with a 9-1 record and are one of the favourites for the Super Bowl.

Rice, who won three Super Bowls with the 49ers, believes everything is coming together for his former team.

"It's a team that are having a good time and will need to continue to develop," Rice added.

"It's almost like the old 49ers back in the day. We started slow, we got stronger. By the end, we were working on all cylinders.

"We're starting to peak at the right time."

Garrett actions 'shouldn't be tolerated'

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has also been under the spotlight after his helmet attack on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

He will make his case to the NFL to have his indefinite suspension reduced on Wednesday.

Rice, who played in 20 NFL seasons, thinks that Garrett's actions were wrong.

"That's something that [shouldn't] be tolerated," he explained.

"You've got to be able to control your emotions.

"I had the greatest coach ever in Bill Walsh and he said there's always going to people who retaliate and somehow, you've got to find a way to channel your emotions."

A UK-based franchise?

The London games currently take place at either Wembley or the Tottenham Hotspur stadium

After another round of successful fixtures in London, the prospect of a UK-based NFL team could become a reality.

Houston Texans beat Jacksonville Jaguars in the latest London event - the 28th game held in the UK.

Hall of fame inductee Rice admits he never thought an expansion could be possible in his playing days.

"No, I really didn't," Rice said.

"I remember coming over for pre-season and the fan base was amazing. We're growing the game and the excitement is here - it could happen."

The NFL continues on Friday with the start of Week 12 as the Houston Texans face the Indianapolis Colts - live on Sky Sports Action from 1:20am.