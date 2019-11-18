Packers at 49ers headlines NFL Week 12 on Sky Sports

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers travel to San Francisco on Sunday Night Football

Your NFL Week 12 fixtures have arrived!

As we do every week, Sky Sports will show every Thursday night, Sunday night and Monday night game live, alongside two Sunday evening games - all on Sky Sports Action.

The games we are showing this week are...

Week 12 fixtures

Your Week 12 NFL fixtures!

First up, the AFC South division lead is on the line as the 6-4 Indianapolis Colts visit the 6-4 Houston Texans. The unpredictable Colts came up with a crucial win over the Jags last week, while the Texans were routed by the Ravens. Which team will set themselves apart?

At 6pm on Sunday, we kick off a huge night of football with a look at current MVP favourite Russell Wilson as the Seattle Seahawks (8-2) head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles (5-5). Seattle are looking as strong as ever when the Eagles need to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Later on Sunday at 9.25pm, the New England Patriots (9-1) will host the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (6-4). Can Dallas shock the champs in Gillette Stadium?

3:20 Watch a collection of the best moments from Week 11 of the NFL season! Watch a collection of the best moments from Week 11 of the NFL season!

We then join our friends at NBC for Sunday Night Football for the game of the week. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (8-2) visit Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (9-1) in a battle of two of the NFC's best teams. Will San Fran keep their spot at the top of the conference?

Week 12 concludes with the NFL's most electrifying player - Lamar Jackson - and the Baltimore Ravens (8-2) heading to Los Angeles to face the Rams (6-4). The Ravens continue to push for the top AFC seed while the Rams must win to stay alive in the NFC wild card hunt.

During the week

If you are craving extra content during the week, catch NBC's Pro Football Talk, hosted by Mike Florio and Chris Simms, every Monday-Friday at 7pm on Sky Sports Action (note the show may be moved for other live sports coverage).

Also, Inside the Huddle is available both in video and audio form. Airing on Wednesday at 9pm on Sky Sports Action, Neil, coach Jeff Reinebold and guests will ensure you are up to date with all the latest news and talking points.

If you cannot catch the show live, it is available On Demand and as a podcast.

Highlights Show - Best of NFL Sunday

Don't worry if you missed the live action on Sunday, as our two-hour highlights show has you covered. We bring you the best of the action on Sky Sports, including all the top plays, analysis and moments from the studio.

The jam-packed show airs at 7am on Monday mornings on Sky Sports Action, and if you miss it, it is repeated at 9pm and available On Demand.