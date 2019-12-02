NFL Week 14 on Sky Sports: Postseason previews in 49ers-Saints and Chiefs-Patriots?

Will New Orleans steal the No 1 overall NFC seed from the 49ers?

Your NFL Week 14 fixtures have arrived!

Your Week 14 fixtures! Time Road team Home team Thursday Night Football (1.20am) Dallas Cowboys Chicago Bears Sunday 6pm San Francisco 49ers New Orleans Saints Sunday 9.25pm Kansas City Chiefs New England Patriots Sunday Night Football (1.20am) Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Rams Monday Night Football (1.15am) New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles

First up, two teams facing recent problems face off when the Dallas Cowboys (6-6) travel to face the Chicago Bears (6-6) on Thursday night. Somehow, the Cowboys still remain at the top of the NFC East and they have their fate in their own hands. Meanwhile, the Bears could mount a late playoff run with division games against the Packers and Vikings remaining.

On Sunday, we have back-to-back potential postseason preview fixtures.

At 6pm, the NFC's top two seeds meet when the second-ranked New Orleans Saints (10-2) host the top-ranked San Francisco 49ers (10-2). Who will emerge alone at the top of the conference?

Later at 9.25pm, we have a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game as the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) will look to hand the New England Patriots (10-2) their second straight loss. The January meeting between these two went to overtime with Tom Brady leading his side to victory, but will they have the firepower to hang with the Chiefs this time around?

We then join our friends at NBC for Sunday Night Football featuring an NFC West rivalry game. In Week Five, Russell Wilson put on a four-touchdown show as the Seattle Seahawks (9-2) topped the Los Angeles Rams (7-5) 30-29. What will happen this time around as last year's NFC champs - the Rams - are currently on the outside of the playoffs looking in.

Week 14 concludes with an NFC East clash. After their shock loss in Miami, the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) need a win to stay within touching distance of Dallas and the division title. The New York Giants (2-10), losers of eight straight, will look to play spoiler in Philly.

