Seattle Seahawks 12-28 Los Angeles Rams: Jared Goff double denies Seattle

Jared Goff passed for 293 yards and two touchdowns and Todd Gurley ran for 79 yards and a fourth-quarter TD as the Los Angeles Rams prevented the Seattle Seahawks from clinching a playoff berth with a 28-12 victory.

Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp caught TD passes while the Rams (8-5) kept their playoff hopes burning and ended the Seahawks' five-game winning streak.

With an aggressive, inventive game plan on both sides of the ball, Los Angeles recaptured a measure of the excitement from its previous two seasons on offense while also playing superb defense against Russell Wilson, who was sacked five times.

The Rams won for the fifth time in seven games, while the Seahawks (10-3) fell out of first place in the NFC West with just their second loss since September 22 and their first road defeat of the season.

Wilson passed for 245 yards amid constant pressure from the Rams and Quandre Diggs returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter, but it was the Seahawks' only touchdown.

Woods had seven catches for 98 yards and his first touchdown of the season, and tight end Tyler Higbee had seven catches for a career-high 116 yards as the Rams looked like the thrilling offensive unit that dazzled the NFL during coach Sean McVay's first two seasons.

Defensive back Quandre Diggs of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after intercepting a pass in the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams

McVay called an inventive game full of jet sweeps and tricky plays, and he continued to give more late-season action to Gurley, who responded with a big game.

Los Angeles still trail Minnesota (9-4) by a game for the second wild card spot, but their chances improved with this critical division win.

Seattle drop a game behind San Francisco atop the NFC West, tied with New Orleans and Green Bay at 10-3 in the jumbled conference playoff picture.