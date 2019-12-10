Foster Moreau: Oakland Raiders tight end to miss rest of season

Foster Moreau has a big future at the Oakland Raiders, according to his coach

Oakland Raiders rookie tight end Foster Moreau will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

"It's a big loss to our team, no doubt," head coach Jon Gruden said of the player who leads NFL rookie tight ends with five touchdown catches.

"Knowing Foster, I don't believe it will be anything that will keep him out of next year, but I'm not going to make any predictions.

"It's a tough injury, he's got a lot of rehab ahead and I can't compliment the job that he did enough.

"He came in here as a rookie and played good football for us and he's going to be a big part of the Raiders future."

The fourth-round pick out of LSU was injured when his right leg twisted awkwardly while making a catch in the third quarter.

Moreau made three catches for 14 yards in the game, including a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Derek Carr that tied the score at 21 with 24 seconds remaining in the first half.

Moreau, who leads the team in TD catches, made 21 receptions for 174 yards in 13 games.