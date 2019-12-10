Weston Richburg: San Francisco 49ers starting center will miss remainder of season and playoffs

Weston Richburg is in his second season with the 49ers

San Francisco 49ers starting center Weston Richburg will miss the remainder of season and playoffs after sustaining a torn right patellar tendon in Sunday's 48-46 road win over the New Orleans Saints.

Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the news, saying "It's tough," as he also mentioned hamstring injuries to cornerback Richard Sherman and defensive end Dee Ford.

"It was a huge win and we enjoyed that a ton obviously, but some mixed feelings with some of these injuries, which is tough, especially losing Richburg for the year.

"The other guys got some serious ones, too, hopefully we can keep playing well so we can give them a chance to come back and help us if we can make our season longer than three games."

Richburg, in his second season with the 49ers after agreeing to five-year deal March 2018, began his NFL career in 2014 after the New York Giants made him a second-round pick out of Colorado State.

Starting all 13 games for the 49ers this season, he sustained the injury during a play early in the third quarter on Sunday when his leg was entangled with guard Mike Person as running back Tevin Coleman lost three yards loss on third-and-1.

The initial announcement indicated ankle and knee injuries, and Richburg was later seen on crutches.

Richburg, who needed surgery in January 2019 on his left knee and quadriceps, will require an operation on his other knee followed by a lengthy rehabilitation process.

"[Sunday's injury] happened on a different leg, so it was very unfortunate what happened," Shanahan said on Monday.

"He got bent back, and there was no way he could avoid it. He got caught under a bad position, but we were extremely appreciative of him this year."

Regarding his two players with right hamstring strains, Shanahan said Sherman likely will miss two weeks and Ford probably will be out at least three weeks.

Other injured 49ers include nickel cornerback K'Waun Williams (concussion protocol) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (sprained ankle).