Alshon Jeffery: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver place on injured reserve with foot injury

Alshon Jeffery's season with the Philadelphia Eagles is over after injuring his right foot against the Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially placed wide receiver Alshon Jeffery on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Jeffery's season-ending injury occurred on a non-contact play in the first quarter of Philadelphia's 23-16 overtime victory against the New York Giants on Monday night.

The team have promoted receiver Robert Davis from the practice squad and signed wideout Deontay Burnett to the practice squad.

Robert Davis has been promoted to the Eagles' 53-man roster having been released by Washington in October

Davis, 24, was a sixth-round pick by Washington in 2017. He played one game for the Redskins in 2017 and three games this season, catching one pass for 11 yards before being released on Oct 2.

Jeffery, 29, ranks second for the Eagles in receptions (43) and receiving yards (490) and is tied for second with four touchdown catches this season.

Former Jet Deontay Burnett has been signed to the Eagles practice squad

Burnett, 22, appeared in five games as an undrafted rookie with the New York Jets in 2018, tallying 10 receptions for 143 yards.

The Eagles (6-7) are tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East lead heading into Sunday's game at Washington (3-10).