New York Giants waive cornerback Janoris Jenkins after Twitter slur

The New York Giants have released Janoris Jenkins days after the veteran cornerback was involved in a Twitter exchange with a fan.

Jenkins responded to criticism on social media by calling the user a 'r****d' before issuing an apology later that day and insisting he meant 'no harm' by his comment.

The 31-year-old then defended his actions while speaking to the media at the Giants' training facility, describing the term as 'part of my slang'.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said: "This was an organizational decision.

"From ownership to management to our football operations, we felt it was in the best interests of the franchise and the player. Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor."

Jenkins, who injured his ankle in Monday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, showed no sign of upset following Friday's news, taking to Twitter to welcome his departure in New York.

"Best news ever... Thank you," he said.

Jenkins has defended a team-high 14 passes so far this season as well as contributing 54 total tackles having signed as a free agent back in 2016.

He has played every game for the Giants since the start of the 2018 season and leaves with a combined 204 tackles, three forced fumbles, one sack, 12 interceptions, 46 pass defenses and two touchdowns.