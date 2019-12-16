What is behind the Indianapolis Colts' disappointing 2019?

The Andrew Luck era in Indianapolis lasted just seven seasons

The Indianapolis Colts (6-7) entered the offseason flaunting the roster talent, the shared culture, the backroom stability and the coaching expertise fitting of an imminent Super Bowl contender.

Cue the emergence of an Andrew Luck-shaped void, injuries to star players and a three-game losing streak that leaves them needing a victory over the New Orleans Saints (10-3) on Monday in order to keep their slim post-season aspirations alive.

Lose at the Superdome and their playoff-less fate will be confirmed.

It isn't necessarily a case of dismay or anger, rather a frustration over unforeseen obstacles that have greeted one of the most stable and well-run franchises in the league.

Given all the promise and momentum to come out of 2018, what's been at the heart of the Colts' recent troubles?

3:25 A collection of the best moments from Week 15 in the NFL A collection of the best moments from Week 15 in the NFL

Live NFL Live on

Luck not to blame

It would be easy to point to Luck's early retirement as a defining reason for the Colts' woes, but to do so would also be unfair.

The loss of a franchise quarterback always promised a step back, the size of which remained to be seen at the beginning of the season. Luck had been central to the Colts' rise in 2018 as he threw 430 passes for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns to earn NFL Comeback Player of the Year and inspire his side to a playoff spot.

His successor Jacoby Brissett offered early reassurance that the Colts had good reason to place their faith in him, throwing 149 of 231 for 1,590 yards and 14 touchdowns as well as just three interceptions in a 5-2 start to the season.

Brissett has completed 228 of 361 passes for 2,496 yards and 18 touchdowns so far in 2019

This included 26 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns in the 30-23 over divisional rivals Houston Texans, as well as 17 completions for 146 yards and three scores in the 19-17 victory over the red-hot Tennessee Titans. His bright start to the campaign also involved a 19-13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brissett had proven an adeptness capable of competing with playoff contenders.

In showcasing his ball security and ability to throw into tight windows, Brissett also proved tidy on the move and comfortable enough to roll out of the pocket when required. Granted, he has been conservative at times but in full flow he has looked every bit a starting quarterback.

4:51 Watch highlights from the Colts' Week Five win over the Chiefs Watch highlights from the Colts' Week Five win over the Chiefs

His rhythm was dealt a costly setback in Week Nine when he was knocked out of the 26-24 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury. Only did Brissett's influence shine through when Brian Hoyer started in his absence in the 16-12 defeat to the Miami Dolphins the following week.

Despite missing just one full game through injury, Brissett has struggled to rediscover his form since returning in the 33-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. That marks his last victory in a four-game stretch that has seen him throw three picks and record a completion percentage of just 52.8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - his lowest since the Week Four loss to the Oakland Raiders.

Injuries a factor

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton has not played since the Week 12 defeat to the Texans

Brissett's full-time integration hasn't been aided by the depleted corps of receiving options at his disposal.

This has included veteran wide receiver and Luck's former No 1 target Hilton, who has been limited in practice leading up to Monday's visit to New Orleans.

The 30-year-old has rarely played at full health all year, aggravating a groin injury in Week Four against the Falcons before suffering a calf problem ahead of the Week Nine meeting with the Steelers and then again while gearing up for the Week 13 loss to the Titans.

Injuries have limited him to just six games so far this season, across which he has made 35 catches for what is a measly 378 yards and five touchdowns by his usual standards.

3:56 Watch highlights of the Colts' clash with the Texans in Week 12 Watch highlights of the Colts' clash with the Texans in Week 12

In another major dent to the Colts offense, tight end Eric Ebron was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury after the Week 12 loss to the Texans, finishing his season at 31 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns. This followed on from an outstanding debut year in Indianapolis across which he made 66 catches for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The creative use of tight ends had become a staple of the Colts' offense in 2018, so to lose Ebron was a seriously tough break.

Running back Marlon Mack has been another high-profile absentee having fractured his hand in the Week 11 victory over the Jaguars. He returned against Tampa Bay last time out but was restricted to just 38 yards and one score off 13 carries.

Mack is just 100 yards short of the first 1000-yard rushing season of his career

That said, the short-term loss of Mack was quite naturally softened by the impact of Jonathan Williams, who rushed for over 100 yards in back-to-back games in his absence.

To add to the troubles Devin Funchess has been on injured reserve since September and was recently joined by fellow wideouts Chester Rogers and rookie Parris Campbell.

Zach Pascal enters the Saints clash as the Colts' top receiver as a result with 35 catches for just 547 yards and five touchdowns, followed by tight end Jack Doyle with 38 catches for 404 yards and four scores.

Defense still taking shape

Darius Leonard produced a pick six against the Buccaneers in Week 14

The Colts came out of 2018 knowing strides on defense would be key if they were to fulfil expectations of a Super Bowl push over the next few years.

Of their 10 picks in the 2019 draft seven of them were defensive acquisitions, while they also signed veteran defensive end Justin Houston on a two-year, $24million deal in free agency.

Despite addressing their defense in the offseason, the Colts enter Monday having allowed a 12th most 245.4 yards per game against the pass, compared to their 17th most 237.8 in 2018.

Houston had at least one sack in six consecutive games earlier this season, but has just one in his last three outings

It hasn't been all bad on that side of the ball, with linebacker Leonard continuing his rise to stardom with a team-high 92 tackles along with five sacks, six pass defenses, four interceptions - including one returned for a touchdown - and two forced fumbles.

That puts him only slightly behind his outstanding rookie year, in which he registered 163 tackles, seven sacks, eight pass defenses, four forced fumbles, two recoveries and two interceptions.

Houston hasn't been a major disappointment either, leading the team with nine sacks as well as racking up 39 tackles, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

For one reason or another the entire unit hasn't shown the significant improvement it probably required.

For the six defensive draft picks that have played, it has been a year of adjustment to a new system and a new-look unit, which in itself hints at a more productive 2020.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin has led his rookie teammates with 46 tackles, four pass defenses, one interception and one fumble recovery, while safety Khari Willis has 58 tackles and one defense.

Fellow defensive back Marvell Tell has defended five passes, linebacker Bobby Okereke has 47 tackles and defensive end Ben Banogu has 2.5 sacks.

While not all have been explosive playmakers, there have been plenty of positive signs from most.

No need to panic

The Colts can take huge encouragement from the presence of head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard at the helm - two men who have played major roles in the organisation's growth over the past two years.

While Reich has found a way to get this offense rolling when healthy, Ballard has proven increasingly reliable when it comes to recruitment.

Not only do the Colts have a rookie cohort set to make a step up in second year, they are also projected to have the second best cap space in 2020 at $107,148,785, according to Spotrac.

Even if the Colts don't make the playoffs in 2019, there is good reason to believe in this team moving forward.