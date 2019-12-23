Philadelphia Eagles to release Jay Ajayi ahead of Jordan Howard return

Ajayi won the Super Bowl with the Eagles two seasons ago

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing running back Jay Ajayi in preparation for Jordan Howard's return.

Ajayi's departure will pave the way for Howard to make his comeback from a six game spell out of action with a shoulder injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Eagles are releasing RB Jay Ajayi today, per source. They are getting RB Jordan Howard back this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2019

The 26-year-old re-signed with the Eagles in November after the team placed veteran running back Darren Spoles on injured reserve.

Ajayi made his second Eagles debut against the Seattle Seahawks in what marked his first outing since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in Week Four of the 2018 season.

He has played a limited role in his second stint in Philadelphia, managing just 30 yards off 11 carries across his three games.

Ajayi was traded by the Miami Dolphins to the Eagles during the 2017 season before rushing for 408 yards off 70 carries on his way towards a Super Bowl title.

Howard's recovery arrives as a timely boost for the Eagles as they look to clinch the NFC East title with a win over the New York Giants in the final game of the regular season.

He is second on the team with 525 rushing yards off 119 carries for six touchdowns, with impressive rookie Miles Sanders leading the way on 766 yards off 170 carries for three scores.

The presence of Howard could also boost the open field production of Sanders, who has also made 47 catches for 510 yards and three touchdowns so far this year.