JJ Watt: Houston Texans defensive end to return off injured reserve

JJ Watt was injured in Week 8 against the Oakland Raiders

Texans defensive end JJ Watt will be designated to return off injured reserve Tuesday, giving Houston a boost for their playoff run, NFL Network reported.

Watt was expected to return to practice on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Watt had surgery eight weeks ago for a torn pectoral muscle. He suffered the injury in Week 8 as he tackled Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

The Texans will have 21 days to add him to the active roster.

Coach Bill O'Brien said last week that Watt's return was possible.

"I'm going to tell you that J.J. is working very, very hard," O'Brien said. "And he's certainly made progress based solely on his work ethic and who he's working with in the training room. And we'll see how it goes."

Watt finished 2016 (back) and 2017 (leg) on injured reserve. He played every game during his first five seasons and played in 16 games last season with 16 sacks.

Watt, 30, had 24 tackles, four sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in eight games this season.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection has 479 tackles, 96 sacks, 23 forced fumbles and one interception in 112 games over nine seasons, all with the Texans. He led the NFL in sacks in both 2012 (20.5) and 2015 (17.5).

The Texans (10-5) won the AFC South and are the projected No. 4 seed in the conference in the playoffs. On Sunday, they will host the Tennessee Titans, who are battling for the final wild-card berth in the AFC.