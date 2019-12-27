Derrick Henry set to return for Tennessee Titans in crucial Houston Texans clash

The Titans were without star running back Henry in Week 16

Derrick Henry is set to hand the Tennessee Titans a welcome boost ahead of their vital Week 17 matchup with the Houston Texans.

Henry was absent for last weekend's defeat to the New Orleans Saints, which had no playoff implications on the line, in a bid to get over a hamstring injury he has been carrying for several weeks.

The running back returned to practice this week in preparation for a visit to the Texans, with the Titans knowing a victory for them, or defeats for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts, would secure them a playoff berth.

0:54 Watch Henry's 75-yard touchdown against the Cleveland Browns earlier in the season Watch Henry's 75-yard touchdown against the Cleveland Browns earlier in the season

"We're locked in, in all phases, and ready for Sunday," Henry told reporters.

"We're putting the focus on us. We know what is at stake and we're locked in and ready to go.

"I love playing football and love playing the game, so I am definitely ready."

NFL playoff picture AFC NFC 1. Baltimore Ravens (13-2) 1. San Francisco 49ers (12-3) 2. New England Patriots (12-3) 2. Green Bay Packers (12-3) 3. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) 3. New Orleans Saints (12-3) 4. Houston Texans (10-5) 4. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) 5. Buffalo Bills (10-5) 5. Seattle Seahawks (11-4) Tennessee Titans (8-7) 6. Minnesota Vikings (10-5)

Henry leads Tennessee's ground game with 1,329 rushing yards and over 100 yards in four of his last five outings - including 188 in the win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

He also has 13 rushing touchdowns on the season having run in for seven over the last five games.

The Texans also received good news on the injury front as five-time Pro Bowler and star defensive end J.J. Watt was designated to return off injured reserve having undergone surgery for a torn pectoral muscle eight weeks ago.

With Houston having already sealed their playoff spot, it seems likely any return to action for Watt will be put off until the post-season.