Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard discusses future of Jacoby Brissett and Eric Ebron

Colts quarterback Brissett

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard admits Jacoby Brissett's future as starting quarterback remains uncertain.

Brissett was unable to guide the Colts to the playoffs this season having been backed in Indianapolis following Andrew Luck's shock retirement in the offseason.

He finished 272 of 447 for 2,942 yards and 18 touchdowns as the Colts finished third in the AFC South with a 7-9 record a year after reaching the Divisional round, where they were beaten by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Discussing Brissett's future to the media, Ballard said: "The jury's still out. That's why we did a short-term deal with Jacoby.

"I thought Andrew [Luck] was going to be our starting quarterback last year. I'll say this, Yes, right now, Jacoby is our starting quarterback."

"Jacoby did some good things," he added. "I don't want to just look at the second half of the season and say he didn't, because Jacoby did some good things.

"I think as a whole, not just the quarterback position, but our passing game has to improve. Unequivocally. That has to get better. You have to be able to throw the ball to win in this league."

Ballard also played down the prospect of Luck coming out of retirement to retake his place under center for the Colts.

Ebron meanwhile looks set to depart in the offseason having been placed on injured reserve in November due to issues with both ankles.

The tight end enjoyed a superb debut season for the Colts, supplying 14 touchdowns in one of the most exciting offenses in the NFL. He has managed just three this year among his 31 catches for 375 yards.

On his future, Ballard admitted: "We'll probably move on."