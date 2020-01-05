Jason Garrett sacked by Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have officially informed head coach Jason Garrett he will not return next season.

The long-expected news was reported by Fox's Jay Glazer during the first half of the Seattle-Philadelphia wild card playoff game.

ESPN reported Thursday night that owner/general manager Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones had decided not to bring Garrett back, after multiple meetings during the week.

The team interviewed former NFL head coaches Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Garrett, whose contract officially expires Jan 14, was not expected to return after failing to reach the playoffs despite a 3-0 start and a 6-3 record through nine games.

Multiple outlets previously reported the Joneses would prefer to let Garrett's contract run out rather than fire the coach, who has been on the Cowboys' coaching staff since 2007 and spent seven years on their roster as a backup quarterback in the 1990s.

Garrett was named interim head coach eight games into the season in 2010, succeeding Wade Phillips, and took over on a permanent basis in 2011. He has an 85-67 career record as coach but is 2-3 in the playoffs.