Tom Brady: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft 'praying' quarterback stays

Tom Brady's future is uncertain after the New England Patriots' playoff exit

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft says he's 'hoping and praying' Tom Brady will remain with the team next season as the legendary quarterback enters free agency.

A rare first-round loss in the playoffs - against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday - has left the Patriots entering the offseason surrounded by unprecedented levels of drama and uncertainty, with Brady's future at the forefront.

Brady, who has won six Super Bowls in 20 seasons with New England, said in the aftermath of Saturday's defeat that he considered retirement unlikely, while head coach Bill Belichick said the Patriots weren't ready to talk about the future 12 hours after the painful postseason loss.

"Before the season started it was very important to Tom that he be free to do whatever he wanted at the end of the year", Kraft told NFL insider Peter King ahead of Saturday's loss.

"You know what I said to myself? That any person who plays 20 years for this team and helps us get to six Super Bowls, and been really selfless, has earned that right. I love the young man like he's part of my family. Blood family. Anyone who's done that has earned the right to control his future after 20 years.

"And you know, my hope and prayer is number one, he play for the Patriots. Or number two, he retires. He has the freedom to decide what he wants to do and what's in his own best personal interest."

Brady said before the season he planned to explore all opportunities granted by a restructured contract. The Patriots have paid Brady below market value for the position while stockpiling titles. He was 19th among quarterbacks based in annual average value of his contract in 2019.

"If it's the Patriots, great. If that doesn't work, I don't know," Brady told King. "I just don't know. I love playing football. I still want to play football. I think I still can play at a championship level. I've just got to go do it. I'm motivated to get back to work and training."

When Kraft was reminded of the many Hall of Fame quarterbacks to wear multiple jerseys, from Brett Favre to Joe Montana to Dan Marino and Joe Namath, the Patriots' owner said he's not ready to see Brady play for another team.

"I'm thinking of all that, of all the quarterbacks who went elsewhere, and I just hope and believe that Tom ... he is so special that he's earned the right to do what's best for him. But I just hope and pray we fit into his plans.

"He is unique in the kind of leader he is, his work ethic, his selfless nature, everything. Think about it: He's been with us 20 percent of the life of the NFL."