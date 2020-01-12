Ravens vs Titans: Marshal Yanda accuses Jeffery Simmons of spitting in his face

Jeffery Simmons has been accused of spitting in the face of an opponent

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda accused Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons of spitting in his face during Tennessee's shock AFC divisional playoff win.

The eight-time Pro Bowl selection said Simmons spat at him during the second or third quarter of the game, which ended with the Titans securing a second successive shock win to reach the AFC Championship game.

Yanda says he informed referees what had happened and also spoke to Tennessee's defensive captain Jurrell Casey about the conduct of his team's 2019 first-round draft pick.

"I just want to put him on notice, in the media - I've never done this in my career," said Yanda, who was himself accused of spitting at then Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict last season.

"There's a right way and a wrong way to play football, and that guy did not do it the right way today. So the refs and everybody in the NFL need to put him on notice.

"Like I said, I've never been spit in my face, and I literally got spit right in my face by No. 98 (Simmons).

"I told Jurrell to get your guy, because that's ridiculous. I definitely respect Jurrell, and I wanted to let him know to get your guy, because that was just, like I said, that's not acceptable in this game.

"[He] was saying some stuff today that was just ridiculous conduct for the NFL. So I just want to put him on notice. That was ridiculous conduct that I got."

Simmons did not speak to the media after Tennessee's 28-12 win at M&T Bank Stadium which sets up an AFC Championship Game against either Kansas City or Houston next weekend.