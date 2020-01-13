Chiefs score seven straight touchdowns in 51-31 win over Texans

1:54 Re-live all seven of the Chiefs' touchdown as they came from 24 points down to defeat the Houston Texans in their divisional playoff Re-live all seven of the Chiefs' touchdown as they came from 24 points down to defeat the Houston Texans in their divisional playoff

The Kansas City Chiefs issued the latest warning of their firepower as they produced 41 unanswered points against the Houston Texans on Sunday night.

Click on the video above to watch the Chiefs' seven-straight touchdowns as they overturned a 24-point deficit to beat the Texans 51-31 in Sunday's Divisional Round matchup.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the response to a dismal first-quarter display with 23 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns, as well as leading his team with 53 rushing yards off seven carries.

Tight end Travis Kelce accounted for three of the Chiefs' trips to the endzone, with Damien Williams also running in two himself.

Andy Reid's side will now meet the Tennessee Titans in next weekend's AFC Championship game, while the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers will battle it out in the NFC.