NFL playoffs: The final four - Titans, Chiefs, Packers and 49ers

Aaron Rodgers is the only quarterback remaining in the NFL playoffs with Super Bowl experience

We are down to the final four.

This Sunday, the two teams representing the AFC and NFC in Super Bowl LIV will be decided when the Tennessee Titans visit the Kansas City Chiefs at 8.05pm, followed by the Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers at 11.40pm. Both matchups are live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.

Ahead of those games, we have taken a closer look at the head coaches, quarterbacks, strengths and weaknesses of all four sides...

Tennessee Titans (11-7, AFC No 6 seed)

Head Coach: Mike Vrabel

Mike Vrabel has built a well-rounded team in Tennessee

A college standout as a linebacker for Ohio State, Vrabel was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1997. He spent four years there before being picked up by the New England Patriots, where he played under head coach Bill Belichick, winning three Super Bowls.

He retired after the 2010 season, but went back to coach linebackers for the Buckeyes before eventually joining the Houston Texans in 2014 as their LBs coach, being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017, and being hired by Tennessee in 2018. He has gone 9-7 during both regular seasons in charge.

Quarterback: Ryan Tannehill

After a forgettable period with the Miami Dolphins, Ryan Tannehill has been fantastic for the Titans

Tannehill has been one of the comeback stories of the season, taking over from Marcus Mariota and reviving his career after being traded by the Miami Dolphins in March 2019.

His 117.5 quarterback rating led all QBs, and he managed 22 touchdowns compared to just six interceptions and a 70.3 per cent completion rate. However, through two postseason games he has only thrown the ball 29 times! His modest numbers are a reflection of how good the team's running game has been.

Strengths

6:50 Highlights of Tennessee's win over the Baltimore Ravens in their divisional playoff match in the NFL Highlights of Tennessee's win over the Baltimore Ravens in their divisional playoff match in the NFL

NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry finished the season with 1,540 yards on the ground and has continued this form in the postseason, rushing for a combined 377 yards over the two outings so far. Henry is also the first player in NFL history to rush for over 180 yards in three consecutive games.

On the Inside the Huddle podcast this week, Brian Baldinger described Henry as "a workhorse back - he's got the frame and body to do it, he wants it and he doesn't fatigue. He's a marvellous athlete."

Similarly, Jeff Reinebold said: "When you get to the third quarter, he starts to wear on guys. He's so big and strong that the small defensive backs, he just wears them out."

Importantly though, the strong Titans defense has been able to limit the Patriots and Ravens to a combined two touchdowns, meaning they can stick to the run and not play catch-up.

0:44 Derrick Henry has been a game-changer this postseason Derrick Henry has been a game-changer this postseason

Weaknesses

It's hard to find one standout weakness in the roster Vrabel has built.

However, unlike their opponents, the Titans are not built to come from behind. If Henry isn't as big of a factor, play-action passing becomes less of a threat and that is where Tannehill has had his success this year. If Kansas City take an early lead, they could force Tennessee to get away from what they do best.

Kansas City Chiefs (13-4, AFC No 2 seed)

Head coach: Andy Reid

Andy Reid has by far the most playoff experience of the remaining coaches

Former head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid has a storied history in the NFL as the coach with the most regular-season wins yet to win a Super Bowl (he did win a ring as an assistant coach with the Green Bay Packers in the 1996 season).

However, his teams have notoriously found it hard to get over the line, and he has a 1-5 record at this stage. He's gone 112-77 (.688) with Kansas City in the regular season but 3-5 (.375) in the playoffs.

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has a 24-7 career record with 76 touchdowns compared to 18 interceptions

In just his second season as a starter, Mahomes has proven himself to be special. Outside of his insane regular-season stats and MVP award last season, he has eight touchdowns and no picks in his playoff career so far, and Kansas City have averaged 37.7 points per game in those three games. Can anyone stop him?

Baldinger raved about the 24-year-old's performance in the Chiefs' comeback last week, saying "Patrick Mahomes will try to keep every play alive. He doesn't ever really know if a play is over - he's going to extend it as long as he possibly can.

0:54 Watch Mahomes' incredible improvised touchdown throw to Travis Kelce Watch Mahomes' incredible improvised touchdown throw to Travis Kelce

"There are a lot of quarterbacks that have the ability to do that, but they don't have the arm to get the ball where they want to get to. He has supreme confidence in his arm to get the ball wherever he needs to get to."

That ability was clearly on show on his improvised touchdown to tight end Travis Kelce, and as he led the Chiefs to touchdowns on seven straight possessions after falling behind 24-0.

Strengths

7:06 Watch highlights of Kansas City's epic comeback win against Houston Watch highlights of Kansas City's epic comeback win against Houston

Mahomes led the fifth-best passing offense in the regular season, but he is also surrounded by top talent and has a great connection with his big TE. Baldinger explained: "When he's in trouble, he's looking for Kelce, who had three touchdowns there in the second quarter.

"He's an elite player and they have great chemistry, they know where the dead spot is."

As well as All-Pro Kelce, Mahomes has speed outside with Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and Damien Williams out of the backfield - all of whom are capable of breaking a game-changing play.

Weaknesses

2:24 Ahead of their Conference Championship game this Sunday, we head back to Week 10 when the Titans beat the Chiefs Ahead of their Conference Championship game this Sunday, we head back to Week 10 when the Titans beat the Chiefs

The Chiefs struggle with the running game on both sides of the ball. During the regular season, they averaged the 23rd-most rushing yards per game (98.1) and with a committee backfield, they don't generally take over games by keeping the ball moving on the ground. However, with Mahomes and the strong passing attack, they don't often need to.

On defense, however, it could be a problem. They were 26th against the run during the season, allowing 128.2 yards per game, and when the Titans defeated the Chiefs 35-32 in Week 10, Henry racked up 188 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

Green Bay Packers (14-3, NFC No 2 seed)

Head coach: Matt LaFleur

Matt LaFleur's rookie season has been a triumph

LaFleur is a first-year head coach, coming from the Titans - where he worked under Vrabel - to take the job at the start of the year and has led the team to their best record since 2011.

He has also worked with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan when in Atlanta in 2015-16, and his brother, Mike LaFleur is currently San Francisco's passing game coordinator.

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers has been here before

During his 12-year career as a starter, Rodgers has been voted to the Pro Bowl eight times, been the MVP twice, and won a Super Bowl. He has the best career passer rating (102.4) in the history of the league, and the best touchdown-to-interception ratio. He will be a Hall of Famer.

On Inside the Huddle, Baldinger raved about his performance last week, saying: "He was surgical. These throws to Davante Adams in the middle of the field - the supreme confidence to be able to put that ball in one spot.

0:43 Rodgers found Davante Adams perfectly in the end zone to open the scoring for the Packers against the Seahawks Rodgers found Davante Adams perfectly in the end zone to open the scoring for the Packers against the Seahawks

"He's just elite and he's playing at that level you've got to play at. It's got to be pinpoint, accurate, it's got to be him seeing it, Davante Adams seeing it.

"It was his day, his spotlight."

Despite having two 'down years' in the regular season, Rodgers is capable of producing something special on any given Sunday.

Strengths

5:18 Green Bay held off the Seattle Seahawks last week to advance and face San Francisco Green Bay held off the Seattle Seahawks last week to advance and face San Francisco

That connection Rodgers has with Adams will be crucial to Green Bay's success. Reinebold told Inside the Huddle: "There's no question [Adams is a true No 1]. They (Rodgers and Adams) have a kind of a mental thing together."

Adams led the Packers' receivers this season with 83 catches for 997 yards and five touchdowns in just 12 games and played a starring role in the win over Seattle, with eight receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Aaron Jones's big year also means the Rodgers-Adams tandem isn't the Packers' only threat. Jones rushed for 1,084 yards and a team-high 16 touchdowns in 2019, and had two in last week's victory.

Weaknesses

9:04 What are the key stats, players and stories in the NFC Championship game? What are the key stats, players and stories in the NFC Championship game?

On the other side of the ball, the Packers struggle to stop the run, an area where the 49ers can exploit them. Green Bay ranked 23rd in rushing yards allowed, giving up an average of 120.1 yards per game. They gave up a further 110 against the Seahawks in the divisional round of the playoffs and can expect San Francisco to keep Rodgers off the field as much as they can.

San Francisco 49ers (14-3, NFC No 1 seed)

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan

Kyle Shanahan's team has been the surprise success story this season

Shanahan is in his third season as the head coach of the 49ers, his first head coaching role in the NFL. After improving an inherited 2-14 to 6-10 in 2017, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with an injury early last season as the team dropped to 4-12 and earned the second overall NFL Draft pick.

This season, however, he has led a fantastic turnaround and they finished as the NFC's top seed.

Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo was Tom Brady's backup in New England before his trade to the 49ers

Garoppolo actually owns more Super Bowl rings than Rodgers, but both of those came when he was the backup to Tom Brady in New England from 2014-17.

Since getting a gig of his own, 'Jimmy G' has excelled. He is now 22-5 in his career as a starter, but his individual statistics can be unpredictable from game to game. He had a 102.0 passer rating this season, but had six games under 85.0 and nine over 108.0. Which Garoppolo will we see on Sunday?

Strengths

3:54 Highlights of the NFC Divisional Round game between the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers Highlights of the NFC Divisional Round game between the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers

The Niners boasted one of the best defenses in the entire league all season. Baldinger said about their victory over the Vikings last week: "That group up front where there's (Arik) Armstead, (DeForest) Buckner, (Nick) Bosa, they just didn't stay blocked.

"They chased everything and just harassed the Vikings all day long. They shut the running game down.

"When your front four can play at that level everything in the back end is just better."

Through the season, they ranked second in overall yards allowed, giving up just 281.8 yards on average, while they allowed only 169.2 passing yards per game, first in the NFL.

On offense, the 49ers - who employ a running back-by-committee approach with Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida all splitting time - ranked second in rushing yards per game (144.1). They also have one of the best tight ends in the NFL in George Kittle.

Weaknesses

The 49ers have a great defense but there could be a weakness in their ability to stop the run. Teams have averaged 112.6 yards per game on them over the regular season, which puts them 17th overall in the league. However, most teams have been playing from behind against them.