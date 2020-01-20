Frank Clark labels Kansas City Chiefs defense 'best in the world'

Frank Clark sealed the win with a sack on Ryan Tannehill

Frank Clark didn't shy away from addressing Derrick Henry yet again as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans in Sunday's AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs defensive end played down the running back's threat during the build-up to the game despite Henry having registered over 180 rushing yards in three-success outings, including in playoff victories over the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens.

Speaking earlier this week, Clark said: "He's not hard to hit. He's just a big guy. Honestly, he should be running harder at his weight and at his size.

"I don't see no difficulty in tackling him. He's just easy to me up front because I don't look at any running back like they can't be tackled. He's not one of the best guys at breaking tackles to me, honestly."

5:59 Watch full highlights from the Chiefs' win over the Titans Watch full highlights from the Chiefs' win over the Titans

Fortunately for Clark, dismissing Henry didn't come back to bite him in the way it did for the Ravens' Earl Thomas, who was on the receiving end of a fierce stiff arm from the former Heisman Trophy winner during Divisional Weekend.

Henry was limited to just 69 yards and one touchdown on the ground as the Chiefs ran out 35-24 winners to set up their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.

"Cause we're the best defense in the world right now," Clark told NFL Network's James Palmer.

"They come in here, they say they're gonna run the ball. I knew exactly what they were gonna do, you watching that film, you know what they're going to do.

I said what I said, now quote that. ♥️ — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) January 20, 2020

"Over 200 yards each game. I knew damn well we wasn't going to win the game if we let that happen. They come in here, he runs for 70 yards, they call him the best rusher in the league. We sendin' his a** home early."

Clark sealed the win in style with a sack on quarterback Ryan Tannehill for a loss of 17 as the Titans were looking to salvage some on fourth-and-six inside the final two minutes.

The Chiefs will now meet the San Francisco 49ers in Miami as head coach Andy Reid goes in search of a long-awaited Super Bowl championship.

For 90 minutes of Super Bowl LIV build-up from Hard Rock Stadium with Rob Ryan and Josh Norman, join us on Sky Sports Action, Main Event and Mix from 10pm on Sunday, February 2.