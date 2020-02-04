Patrick Mahomes takes to Disney World for Super Bowl MVP parade

0:55 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes fulfilled his promise from Sunday night and went to Disney World! Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes fulfilled his promise from Sunday night and went to Disney World!

Patrick Mahomes got to sample the Disneyland parade, seven years on from looking on enviously at the time honoured Super Bowl tradition for the game's MVP.

Despite being far from his best for most of the game, Mahomes turned in a stellar final 10 minutes as Kansas City eventually ran out 31-20 winners over San Francisco in Miami - claiming their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in 50 years

The 24-year-old quarterback was named Most Valuable Player for his contribution and that left him uttering the words 'I'm going to Disney World,' and fulfilling the dream he took to social media to express his delight about in February 2013.

Aged just 17, and four years away from being drafted 10th overall by the Chiefs, Mahomes watched on as Joe Flacco led the Baltimore Ravens to victory in Super Bowl XLVII. It prompted his tweet, and he was in no mood to forget it as he picked up the individual honours in Sunday night's showpiece.

Legend has it 33 years ago Disney CEO Michael Eisner and his wife were having dinner with the filmmaker George Lucas and pilots Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager, who had recent became the first people to fly around the world non-stop.

Rutan responded to an Esiner question about what was next after their accomplishment by saying 'I'm going to Disneyland.' According to Newsweek, Eisner's wife later suggested it as a promotional slogan and Eisner began working with the NFL around Super Bowl XXI.

The New York Giants beat the Denver Broncos and Phil Simms picked up the MVP honours, yelled into the camera he was off to Disney World and a new tradition was born, which sees the game star man rewarded with a parade down 'Main Street, USA' and a suite for the night should they decide to take up the offer,

Fortunately for Mahomes, Miami is just a couple of hours from Orlando, and while head coach Andy Reid the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs victorious squad were headed home and a rapturous reception at Arrowhead Stadium, the 24-year-old was getting the VIP treatment from Mickey Mouse and friends.

Neil Reynolds' Mahomes Verdict

The physical skills of Patrick Mahomes are clearly off the charts and he is the face of the NFL and will be so for much of the next decade. But one thing that was talked about a lot in this Super Bowl week in Miami was his leadership skills and his competitive nature. Like so many of the great ones, he never knows when he is done.

Down 20-10 with 11 minutes remaining, Mahomes threw his second interception in what had been a difficult night and his passer rating was languishing in the forties. After that, he went on a tear, completing eight of 13 passes for 114 yards, two touchdowns, no picks and a rating in that period of the game of 129.5. He believed when several others didn't.

Tyreek Hill admitted that when Mahomes tried to rally the troops he was thinking, "We're down 20-10 with seven minutes remaining. Come on man." But Mahomes delivered in the biggest of spots with legendary quarterbacks such as Dan Marino, Brett Favre - his childhood hero - and Tom Brady looking on. And there is more to come from the 24-year-old phenom.