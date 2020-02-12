Cam Newton: Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper undecided on quarterback's future
Newton expecting to remain with Panthers after an "unbelievable conversation" with the franchise's hierarchy
Last Updated: 12/02/20 7:13am
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's future will not be decided until his health his known, says franchise owner David Tepper.
Newton, who featured twice during the 2019 season as he struggled with injury, is currently recovering from foot surgery he underwent in December.
But the 2015 MVP has said he will "absolutely" be back with the Panthers in 2020 after being "inspired" by an "unbelievable conversation" with general manager Marty Hurney, Tepper, and new head coach Matt Rhule.
Tepper, though, was less certain about the 30-year-old's future when talking to reporters in Charlotte, saying: "It's a question of how healthy he is, foot and otherwise.
"That's still the No 1 overwhelming thing. And everything comes from that."
Asked about Newton's assertion during Super Bowl week that he would be back with the Panthers, Tepper replied, "I'm not a doctor. I've said it a million times - is he healthy? He's not a doctor.
"So there's a lot of different things that can happen, but first, is he healthy? Tell me that and we can talk."