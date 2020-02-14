Tyrod Taylor could be Los Angeles Chargers' starting QB, says HC Anthony Lynn

Tyrod Taylor completed four of six passes for 33 yards and a touchdown in eight appearances last season

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor could have an opportunity to earn the starting job for the 2020 season, coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday.

Taylor served as the team's backup in 2019 to long-time Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who parted ways with the franchise after 16 seasons on Monday.

"Tyrod Taylor is a heck of a quarterback," Lynn told AM 570 LA Sports.

"We couldn't have a better backup right now, and now he has an opportunity to maybe step up into a starting role. I've had Tyrod before [in Buffalo], and I know what this young man brings to the table, in the passing game and the running game.

"One of the things he does very well is take care of the football. I believe every year he's started in this league he's been the No 1 quarterback in taking care of the football. I believe more games are lost than won. So if we can just take care of the football and take it away, we'll be OK."

Taylor, who signed a two-year, $11m (£8.4m) contract last offseason, joins Easton Stick as the lone quarterbacks on the Chargers' roster.

"I like our internal options," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said Tuesday on AM 570 LA Sports.

Taylor completed four of six passes for 33 yards and a touchdown in eight appearances last season.

The 30-year-old has thrown for 9,562 yards with 54 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 70 career games with the Baltimore Ravens (2011-14), Buffalo Bills (2015-17), Cleveland Browns (2018) and Chargers. Taylor has also rushed for 1,843 yards with 16 touchdowns.

Rivers is the franchise's all-time leader in wins (123), completions (4,908), pass attempts (7,591), passing yards (59,271) and passing touchdowns (397).

An eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Rivers started all 16 games for the 14th consecutive season for the 5-11 Chargers in 2019. He completed 66.0 percent of his passes for 4,615 yards with 23 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.