Jacksonville Jaguars to play two home games at Wembley Stadium in 2020

Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first NFL franchise in history to play two home games outside of the United States in the same season

Jacksonville Jaguars will play two of their regular-season NFL home games at Wembley Stadium during the 2020 season.

The Jaguars have committed to play an additional home game in the UK to the existing international match they have played in London in recent seasons.

Franchise owner Shahid Khan says the decision is designed to help the Jaguars continue to grow their fanbase in London and the UK.

The Jaguars have played a game at Wembley every season since 2013

"We're privileged to be the first team in NFL history to play two home games in London during a single season and plan to make the most of it on game days and every day of the year," he said.

"We're really looking forward to deepening our relationship with London and the UK as a whole, and would also like to thank our fans in the UK who have been phenomenal ever since our first visit, seven years ago."

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan embraced the idea as an indication of the city's international appeal.

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan wants to increase his team's popularity in the UK

"London is the sporting capital of the world, so I am absolutely delighted that the Jacksonville Jaguars have committed to playing two of their home games in our city from this year," he said.

"The Jags have captured the imagination of Londoners and fans come from all over the UK and Europe to sample the incredible sporting action and unique atmosphere of the NFL. This is another major coup for our great city - and shows once again that London is open for world-class sporting events."