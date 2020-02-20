NFL owners accept terms of proposed new collective bargaining agreement

NFL owners met in New York to discuss a collective bargaining agreement

NFL owners have voted to accept the negotiated terms of a proposed new collective bargaining agreement leaving the players to decide whether to approve the deal.

After months of negotiating, representatives for the NFL owners and the players union appear to have an agreement in place for a new collective bargaining agreement, with a vote by the players on ratification apparently the only hurdle remaining for the new CBA to be approved.

The NFL on Thursday afternoon released a statement indicating that the owners have approved the terms of the proposed CBA, agreed to by negotiators for the NFL and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA).

Multiple reports claim players and their representatives will hold a conference call on Friday to discuss the agreed-to terms. The call could result in a vote on approval among the 32 player representatives.

According to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, if a two-thirds majority is approved the proposal would then go to all of the players for a final vote, with only a simple majority required at that vote.

"The membership voted today to accept the negotiated terms on the principal elements of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement," read the owners' statement, released following a meeting of all 32 owners in New York.

"The Players Association would also need to vote to approve the same terms for there to be a new agreement.

"Since the clubs and players need to have a system in place and know the rules that they will operate under by next week, the membership also approved moving forward under the final year of the 2011 CBA if the players decide not to approve the negotiated terms.

"Out of respect for the process and our partners at the NFLPA, we will have no further comment at this time."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the vote among owners was not unanimous.

Reports on Wednesday claimed both sides agreed to expand the play-offs to seven teams from each conference, up from six, and to give only one team from each conference a bye in the wild-card round, down from two teams.

The biggest question remaining is the potential addition of a 17th regular-season game.

According to multiple reports, the proposed CBA allows the league the option to expand the regular season to 17 games at some point in the next four seasons, but no sooner than 2021.

The proposed changes also include increasing the players' share of total revenue, relaxing off season workout rules, bumping up the performance-bonus pool, and limiting teams to using only one of the franchise or transition tag on impending free agents each off season (currently, each team can use both each off-season).

The current CBA was ratified in 2011 and is set to expire following the 2020 season. If approved by the players, the new CBA could reportedly go into effect in time for the new league year, which begins March 18.

