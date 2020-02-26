Detroit Lions open to trading star cornerback Darius Slay

Darius Slay has been the subject of trade talk around the league

Detroit Lions "exploring" options regarding the future of former first-team All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay, according to head coach Matt Patricia.

General Manager Bob Quinn has also insisted that "everything is on the table" amid trade interest in the 29-year-old as he enters the final year of his contract.

The 2017 co-leader in interceptions is due $10m this year and any renewal could see him earn in excess of $15m as one of the top players in his position.

Slay opted to miss the Lions mandatory mini-camp last summer as he sought a new deal with the team, expressing his desire to "retire as a Detroit Lion" at the time.

Quinn has confirmed trade talks with other teams but insists that nothing is imminent. "We've had some conversations with other teams, but nothing to report right now… I think we're very much in the information-gathering phase of this."

Patricia echoed these sentiments from the GM stating that these discussions are not "an actively trying to trade thing."

Both men were speaking on the first day of the NFL scouting combine, where they could be keeping their eye on a number of Cornerbacks, including Ohio State's Jefrrey Okudah.

