Austin Ekeler signs four-year contract extension with Los Angeles Chargers

Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers has agreed an extension to his deal

Running back Austin Ekeler has agreed to a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers worth $24.5m, including $15m guaranteed.

Among Ekeler's 2019 highlights were scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime in the opener against Indianapolis and posting the NFL's 35th game with 100 yards rushing and receiving in Week 14 at Jacksonville.

"It feels a little overwhelming, but it's a relief," Ekeler said. "We were going back and forth for a month. We were pretty far apart at first but once we kept getting closer it started to become a real possibility."

Ekeler will have a big role in a Chargers offense which is undergoing many changes as they prepare to move into the new 70,000 SoFi stadium at Hollywood Park.

"I can see myself being more of a leader vocally," Ekeler said. "My role will be bigger than last year with more opportunities."

General manager Tom Telesco believes Ekeler can be the Chargers' lead guy.

"He can handle the touches. Would you want to have him carry the ball 30, 35 times a game, which hardly anybody does anymore?" Telesco said of Ekeler.

"He can do so much with the football with the amount of touches he gets. It doesn't just have to be as a running back. We can put him in the slot. We can put him out wide. He's a pretty dangerous player for us and a big part of our offense. Hes going to play a lot."

