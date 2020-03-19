NFL News

Inside The Huddle podcast: Tom Brady's Patriots exit and Free Agency blockbusters

Last Updated: 19/03/20 5:28pm

Neil and Jeff are back to breakdown a historic day in the NFL as six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced he is leaving the New England Patriots.

They delve into all the other big transactions within the NFL, including a couple of blockbuster trades, as well as wrapping up all the major free agency moves.

