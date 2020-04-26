Jameis Winston reportedly signing one-year deal with New Orleans Saints

1:22 Here are Winston's top passing touchdowns from the 2019 season Here are Winston's top passing touchdowns from the 2019 season

Free agent quarterback Jameis Winston is set to sign a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Winston's future with the Bucs had looked in serious doubt heading into the offseason, the official arrival of Tom Brady all-but confirming the end to his time in Tampa Bay.

The former Heisman Trophy winner bid farewell to Bucs fans on social media in the aftermath, hinting that he would be moving on.

His arrival will raise further questions over how the Saints plan to utilise gadget-quarterback Taysom Hill moving forward, with head coach Payton having previously touted him as a potential future successor to 41-year-old Drew Brees.

"It's been a great 5 seasons as a Buccaneer," Winston wrote on Twitter back in March.

"All love and respect, I love Tampa and I look forward to seeing y'all again in February."

Winston topped the NFL with 5,109 passing yards last season, while also managing to become the first player in history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns (33) and 30 interceptions (most in the league).

He departs having thrown for 19,737 yards, 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions in 72 career games with the Bucs after being drafted No. 1 overall out of Florida State in 2015.

In November 2016 he became the youngest player ever to pass for 40 touchdowns at the age of 22 years and 312 days, and last season was the first person ever to throw back-to-back 450 yard games.

Crucially, he was unable to end Tampa Bay's playoff drought, which now stands at 13 years and second only to the Cleveland Browns.