Coronavirus: New Orleans' Drew Brees donates $5m in pandemic fight

Drew Brees will partner with several organisations to provide 10,000 meals a day to those affected by coronavirus

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has donated $5m (£4.1m) to the State of Louisiana in the fight against coronavirus.

Brees and his wife have pledged the money to deliver food to vulnerable people who have been affected by the outbreak of the virus.

The 41-year-old recently signed a new two-year contract worth $50m (£41.3m) with a $23m (£18.9m) signing bonus. He led the Saints to their only Super Bowl success in February 2010, and was named the MVP in that 31-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

In a post on Instagram, Brees wrote: "Brittany and I are committing $5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020. The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time.

"After considerable research and conversations with local organisations, we will be mobilising our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Orchsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need.

"Let's all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together."

NFL team offices and facilities are currently shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic, although the season does not start until September 10.