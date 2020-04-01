Inside the Huddle: Expanded NFL playoffs and State of the Franchise

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold react to the NFL's playoff expansion to 14 teams in the latest edition of Inside the Huddle.

The guys discuss the changes to the postseason period and continue their State of the Franchise series with a look at the dysfunctional Jacksonville Jaguars and the loaded but under-performing Cleveland Browns.

DOWNLOAD HERE

Sky Sports NFL will keep you updated with all the news and offseason storylines, including Free Agency and the NFL Draft. Follow us @SkySportsNFL and at www.skysports.com/NFL