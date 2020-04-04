Antonio Brown: Free agent wide receiver facing three criminal charges for alleged assault

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is a free agent

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing three criminal charges in Florida related to an alleged assault of a moving-truck driver in January.

A Broward County court document obtained by ESPN revealed that Brown is charged with felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanour battery, and misdemeanour criminal mischief charges.

Brown was allegedly involved in a dispute with a moving-truck driver outside his Hollywood, Florida, home on January 21. The driver was attempting to deliver Brown's household items from California, per the criminal complaint.

Brown has not played since being released by the New England Patriots in September

The NFL likely will review the charges against Brown, who is also being investigated by the league over a lawsuit filed by a former trainer that alleges the wide receiver sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Brown, 31, played in just one game during the 2019 season, getting cut by both the then-Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots.

A four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Brown has recorded 841 receptions for 11,263 yards with 75 touchdowns in 131 career games with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-18) and the Patriots (2019).

Brown has been pictured training this off-season with Baltimore Ravens duo Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown, sparking speculation he could be headed for Baltimore.

However, according to ESPN, a deal is unlikely because although the Ravens want to upgrade their wide receiver group, the feeling in Baltimore is that the draft is the best way to do that.

