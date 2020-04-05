Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump hopes American sport can return 'soon with fans'

US President Donald Trump addresses the issue of sport at a White House briefing on Saturday

US President Donald Trump says he hopes to see American sport, suspended by the coronavirus, return soon "with fans in arenas" after holding talks with sports commissioners.

Among those on a call with Trump on Saturday were the commissioners of the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS, represented by Roger Goodell, Adam Silver, Gary Bettman, Rob Manfred, and Don Garber, respectively.

At a White House briefing after the call, Trump said: "I want fans back in the arenas. Whenever we are ready. As soon as we can, obviously.

"The fans want to be back. They want to see basketball and baseball and football and hockey. They want to see their sports.

LeBron James and the rest of the NBA have been out of action since March 12

"They want to go out onto the golf courses and breathe nice, clean, beautiful fresh air."

The NBA and NHL seasons were suspended in March, while the MLB and MLS have delayed the start of their seasons due to the coronavirus.

A source told the Associated Press that Trump believes the new NFL season, which is scheduled to begin on September 10, will start on time with fans in seats.

Trump expects the new NFL season to start on time with fans able to watch the likes of Patrick Mahomes

While another source revealed to AP that NBA commissioner Silver stressed to Trump that they are working on multiple season-resumption plans, but cautioned nothing can move forward without clearance from public health officials.

Others on the call included UFC President Dana White, World Wrestling Entertainment owner Vince McMahon, and the commissioners of the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and WNBA.

Trump also addressed Little League baseball players on Saturday, tweeting: "To all of our youth who are missing the start of their Little League seasons, hang in there!

Trump says he understands fans are missing sport during the coronavirus pandemic

"We will get you back out on the fields, and know that you will be playing baseball soon."

The United States has the world's highest number of known cases of coronavirus - more than 306,000 people have tested positive in the United States and over 8,300 have died, according to a Reuters tally.