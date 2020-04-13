Tarvaris Jackson: Former NFL quarterback killed in car crash

Former quarterback Tarvaris Jackson has been killed in a car crash at the age of 36.

The accident happened just outside his home town of Montgomery, Alabama on Sunday, according to local authorities.

Jackson was hired as quarterbacks coach with Tennessee State last season after a 10-year NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills.

He was part of the Seahawks' Super Bowl championship team in 2014.

Jackson is survived by his wife, Lakitta, and three children.