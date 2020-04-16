Coronavirus: NFL preparing to 'adjust as necessary' amid pandemic

Fixtures for the new NFL season are due to be released on May 9

The NFL has said it “will be prepared to adjust as necessary” as it puts together next season’s playing schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The fixtures for the new campaign are expected to be released on May 9 with the plan is to play a full schedule in front of full stadia.

However, contingency plans are also in place to play a reduced schedule with reduced fan numbers or behind-closed-doors.

The statement, which was issued to the Washington Post, read: "We are committed to protecting the health of our fans, players, club and league personnel, and communities.

"We look forward to the 2020 NFL season, and our guidelines and decisions will be guided by the latest advice from medical and public health officials, as well as current and future government regulations.

"We will continue to plan for the season and will be prepared to adjust as necessary, just as we have done with free agency, the draft, and now the off-season program."

This year's NFL Draft will take place in 'virtual' form following the cancellation of a public event in Las Vegas due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be screened live on Sky Sports.

Other American sports - NBA, NHL and MLS - have been suspended, while the starts of the baseball and women's basketball seasons have been delayed.